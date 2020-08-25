Advertisement

VIDEO: Mountain lions spotted in yard of Sturgis Road home

Three mountain lions spotted in Rapid City
Three mountain lions spotted in Rapid City
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three mountain lions made their way to a residential neighborhood early Monday morning.

Rich Gabrielson woke up at 5 a.m. and noticed his motion lights were on. When he checked his security cameras, he thought they were deer at first but then realized three mountain lions had made his way on to his property around 2 a.m. and stayed until 5 a.m.

Gabrielson lives in the area of Quarry Park near Sturgis Road and says a few years ago another lion was spotted in the area and was around for three days before it left the area never to be seen again.

Game Fish and Parks was contacted and they believe the three cats are a mother and two kittens.

