Students are back at Black Hills State University and businesses are happy to see them

Spearfish, S.D. (KOTA) - Students at Black Hills State University are back on campus, and Spearfish businesses are happy to see them.

“It was a sigh of relief because there are so many things that haven’t been normal over the last few months. And the students coming back to school in my opinion sort of gives us a little bit more of a sense of normalcy about the community,” says the buyer and co-manager of Good Earth Natural Foods, Doris Cardwell.

Students don’t only bring in revenue; they are also a part of the community, and some even work at the local businesses.

“We employ quite a few college students. And so getting them back into their school schedule and having them available to work is important to our business,” says Cardwell.

And as students gear up for another semester, the staff at Creekside Bean & Vine are excited to brew up more beverages.

“We love having BHSU students visit our coffee shop. They love to hang out and study. Have their games night, have community meetings. And the energy that they bring to this place just creates an environment that people want to be at,” says the owner of Creekside Bean & Vine, Vicki Furnish

Even though students are back on campus, the pandemic brings many uncertainties. And if students end up returning home, it could affect businesses in different ways.

“College students being in town is a big impact on business as a whole all over Spearfish. So we look forward to having them here as long as we can keep them,” says Furnish.

“If the students were required to go back home, I think it would be an impact. As well as the employment. The college students who fill jobs in the community they would be missed as well. But again, health and safety is at the top of the list,” says Cardwell.

