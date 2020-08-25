Advertisement

Students are back at Black Hills State University and businesses are happy to see them

College students play a big role in the Spearfish community.
Students are looking at the menu and ordering coffee.
Students are looking at the menu and ordering coffee.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Spearfish, S.D. (KOTA) - Students at Black Hills State University are back on campus, and Spearfish businesses are happy to see them.

“It was a sigh of relief because there are so many things that haven’t been normal over the last few months. And the students coming back to school in my opinion sort of gives us a little bit more of a sense of normalcy about the community,” says the buyer and co-manager of Good Earth Natural Foods, Doris Cardwell.

Students don’t only bring in revenue; they are also a part of the community, and some even work at the local businesses.

“We employ quite a few college students. And so getting them back into their school schedule and having them available to work is important to our business,” says Cardwell.

And as students gear up for another semester, the staff at Creekside Bean & Vine are excited to brew up more beverages.

“We love having BHSU students visit our coffee shop. They love to hang out and study. Have their games night, have community meetings. And the energy that they bring to this place just creates an environment that people want to be at,” says the owner of Creekside Bean & Vine, Vicki Furnish

Even though students are back on campus, the pandemic brings many uncertainties. And if students end up returning home, it could affect businesses in different ways.

“College students being in town is a big impact on business as a whole all over Spearfish. So we look forward to having them here as long as we can keep them,” says Furnish.

“If the students were required to go back home, I think it would be an impact. As well as the employment. The college students who fill jobs in the community they would be missed as well. But again, health and safety is at the top of the list,” says Cardwell.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Classic cars will roll into Deadwood for Kool Deadwood Nites

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Kool Deadwood Nites is back and it starts on Wednesday.

News

South Dakota High School Activities Association amends constitution

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
The two changes are a way to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Western fires cause smokey air in South Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Smoke from fires in California, and other western states, can travel as far east as South Dakota.

News

South Dakota added to Chicago’s quarantine list Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Tuesday, the Chicago Department of Health announced they would add South Dakota and remove Arizona and North Carolina from the list.

Latest News

News

Central States Fair sees upswing in rural and agricultural events

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Officials say its been a good year so far despite the low numbers.

News

Rapid City won’t impose new restrictions on businesses with COVID-19 surge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Back in April, the City of Rapid City put restrictions on businesses due to COVID-19. Now with a recent surge in cases, is the city going to pose those restrictions again?

News

Hidden treasure found at Sheridan Lake was returned after 22 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
After 22 years, something lost has been found. And it’s all thanks to Gavin and Shayla doing some digging while on the shore of Sheridan Lake.

News

VIDEO: Mountain lions spotted in yard of Sturgis Road home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Three mountain lions made their way to a residential neighborhood early Monday morning.

News

Mountain lions spotted in yard of Sturgis Road home _2

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Nemo Road Bridge almost ready to fully open

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Nemo Road bridge has opened up to all traffic on Tuesday. However, the bridge will close again Thursday and Friday.