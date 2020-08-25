Advertisement

South Dakota added to Chicago’s quarantine list Tuesday

A public service message Stay Home Saves Lives is seen against the Chicago skyline Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
A public service message Stay Home Saves Lives is seen against the Chicago skyline Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chicago added South Dakota to the city’s quarantine list.

This means anyone returning or visiting Chicago from one of the places on the quarantine list must self-quarantine for 14 days. Anyone found to violate the order could be fined $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 in total. 

Tuesday, the Chicago Department of Health announced they would add South Dakota and remove Arizona and North Carolina from the list.

States are added to the list if they have “a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a seven-day rolling average.” If they fall below that threshold, they could be removed as well.

The states included are: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas. Puerto Rico was also recently added to the list.

Chicago’s travel order first began on July 6.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Western fires cause smokey air in South Dakota

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Smoke from fires in California, and other western states, can travel as far east as South Dakota.

News

Central States Fair sees upswing in rural and agricultural events

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Officials say its been a good year so far despite the low numbers.

News

Rapid City won’t impose new restrictions on businesses with COVID-19 surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Back in April, the City of Rapid City put restrictions on businesses due to COVID-19. Now with a recent surge in cases, is the city going to pose those restrictions again?

News

Hidden treasure found at Sheridan Lake was returned after 22 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
After 22 years, something lost has been found. And it’s all thanks to Gavin and Shayla doing some digging while on the shore of Sheridan Lake.

Latest News

News

VIDEO: Mountain lions spotted in yard of Sturgis Road home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Three mountain lions made their way to a residential neighborhood early Monday morning.

News

Mountain lions spotted in yard of Sturgis Road home _2

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Nemo Road Bridge almost ready to fully open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The Nemo Road bridge has opened up to all traffic on Tuesday. However, the bridge will close again Thursday and Friday.

News

Double homicide in Thomson Park under investigation by RCPD

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Rapid City Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Monday night on Meadowlark Road.

News

Governor Kristi Noem Signs Executive Order for Educational Flexibility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The executive order waives certain testing requirments that students may not have been able to fulfill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

80 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Active cases in the state still remain over 1,500 in the state.