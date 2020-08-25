Sheridan Cooks - Cucumber Dill Soup

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chilled soups are great in summer! Just be sure to serve in small portions.

Here’s a super-simple recipe for cucumber dill soup: simply combine a 32 ounce container of nonfat plain yogurt with a third cup fresh dill (or 1 TB dried) in a blender. Before you blend, add 2 crushed garlic cloves and 2 medium cucumbers, that you have peeled, seeded and diced. You can squeeze some fresh lime or lemon juice in there if you like. But do add some salt.

Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into a large bowl, cover and chill at least 2 hours before serving.

Serve with a slice of cucumber and a sprig of dill.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.