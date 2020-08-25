Advertisement

Sheridan Cooks - Cucumber Dill Soup

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chilled soups are great in summer! Just be sure to serve in small portions.

Here’s a super-simple recipe for cucumber dill soup: simply combine a 32 ounce container of nonfat plain yogurt with a third cup fresh dill (or 1 TB dried) in a blender. Before you blend, add 2 crushed garlic cloves and 2 medium cucumbers, that you have peeled, seeded and diced. You can squeeze some fresh lime or lemon juice in there if you like. But do add some salt.

Blend on high speed until smooth. Pour into a large bowl, cover and chill at least 2 hours before serving.

Serve with a slice of cucumber and a sprig of dill.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Hill City hosts largest BBQ competition to date Sunday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Local and out-of-state BBQ masters put their best plates on the table

Cooking With Eric

Cooking with Eric - Mexican Chipotle Chicken

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Mexican Chipotle Chicken

Cooking With Eric

Cooking Beef with Eric - Three Burgers, three Sauces

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Three Burger Sauces sure to jazz up your grilling

Food & Drink

Eric’s Wine Minute - Silver Ghost Cabernet Sauvignon

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Eric's Wine Minute - Silver Ghost Cabernet Sauvignon

Latest News

Cooking With Eric

Sheridan Cooks - Revisiting Legerski Sausage

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Sheridan Cooks - Revisiting Legerski Sausage

Food & Drink

Sheridan Cooks - Pasta Salad Primavera

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Pasta Salad Primavera

Cooking With Eric

Uova al Forno a Marinara

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Eggs baked in a Perfect Marinara Sauce

Cooking With Eric

Zucchini Appetizer

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
An easy zucchini appetizer

Cooking With Eric

Grilling with Eric - Grilled Top Round Steak

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Grilled Top Round Steak

Cooking With Eric

Copper Penny Salad

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Sheridan Cooks - Copper Penny Salad