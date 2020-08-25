Advertisement

Local Republican Party reaction to the RNC

Pennington County's party chariman was proud to see Governor Kristi Noem speak.
By Alexus Davila
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday marked the beginning of the Republican National Convention -- another spot on the political roadmap, as the county gets closer to the November election.

Governor Kristi Noem cast the 29 South Dakota votes to Trump this morning at the convention.

Pennington County’s Republican Party Chairman Jeffrey Holbrook said it was a proud moment to see the governor do so.

Holbrook says a month before the primary they noticed the pickup in interest from the community and foresees even more busy days to come.

He looks forward to the messages from the long list of speakers at the convention as he feels the Democrats message was rather negative.

“The Republican message at the convention was positive,” said Jeffery Holbrook, the chairman of the Pennington County Republican Party. “One of liberty, truth, faith, hope and prosperity for all. On the other hand, our opponents had nothing but doom and gloom to say. A very negative message. There in lies the difference between the two.”

Governor Kristi Noem will appear again on Wednesday to give a speech.

