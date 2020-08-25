Advertisement

One more Hot Day then some Changes

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today may be the last day this year we see 100 degree temperatures. A major change in the weather pattern promises lower temperatures later this week, with a blast of much cooler, fall-like air arriving Monday.

Today we’ll see 90s and lower 100s for highs across the region with a Heat Advisory in effect this afternoon and evening for the western South Dakota plains.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight, mainly over northwest South Dakota, then thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday into Thursday as a fast westerly flow aloft brings disturbances across the area. A few strong storms will be possible late this week.

Highs by Saturday will only be near 80, with highs next week in the 60s to near 70!

We have one more day of near record heat, then a BIG change in our weather pattern! Tuesday’s record in Rapid City is 101° set in 1926. We will be close, but the smoky haze in the sky and a few high clouds could keep us from making the record. By the end of the week cooler air returns, and by next Monday even cooler air comes in with an Autumn-like storm. A few showers are possible and highs for the last day of August are likely to be in the 60s to near 70°!

