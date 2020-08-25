Advertisement

Noem reveals more about upcoming RNC speech

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem is giving her Twitter followers a tease of her speech for the Republican National Convention.

The focus of her speech will be on “founding principles: equality, freedom, and opportunity.”

On Tuesday, Noem gave a preview of her speech on Twitter. Her office confirmed the tweet includes a direct quote from her speech.

Noem’s speech is scheduled to take place sometime after 7:30 p.m. CST Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson for her office. The speech will be between 5-7 minutes long.

While the convention is taking place in Charlotte, N.C., most of the speakers are delivering their speeches virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like most speakers, Noem will deliver her address from Washington D.C.

Noem briefly spoke at the RNC Monday as she announced South Dakota’s delegate votes.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Double homicide on Meadowlark Road under investigation by RCPD

Updated: moments ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Rapid City Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Monday night on Meadowlark Road.

News

Governor Kristi Noem Signs Executive Order for Educational Flexibility

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The executive order waives certain testing requirments that students may not have been able to fulfill due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

80 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Active cases in the state still remain over 1,500 in the state.

News

Noem reveals more about upcoming RNC speech

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
On Tuesday, Noem gave a preview of her speech on Twitter. Her office confirms the tweet includes a direct quote from her speech.

Latest News

News

Triceratops skull excavated in South Dakota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A seven-foot-long triceratops skull has been unearthed in South Dakota by a group from Westminister College.

News

Three girls save family from burning building

Updated: 9 hours ago
The city of Sturgis showed up to offer their gratitude.

News

RCAS approves tentative back to school plan

Updated: 9 hours ago
The plan is liable to change as the pandemic stretches on.

News

Raiders beat Cobblers in softball

Updated: 12 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Three Sturgis citizens honored after saving family from house fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
A family is saved from a fire in Sturgis

News

Local Republican Party reaction to the RNC

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Monday marked the beginning of the Republican National Convention -- another spot on the political roadmap, as the county gets closer to the November election.