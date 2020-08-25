Noem reveals more about upcoming RNC speech

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem is giving her Twitter followers a tease of her speech for the Republican National Convention.

The focus of her speech will be on “founding principles: equality, freedom, and opportunity.”

On Tuesday, Noem gave a preview of her speech on Twitter. Her office confirmed the tweet includes a direct quote from her speech.

America is unique in the world. Government’s power is limited to the confines of our Constitution, which protects our God-given liberties and civil rights.



We are not - and WILL not - be the subjects of an elite class of so-called experts. We the People are the government. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) August 25, 2020

Noem’s speech is scheduled to take place sometime after 7:30 p.m. CST Wednesday night, according to a spokesperson for her office. The speech will be between 5-7 minutes long.

While the convention is taking place in Charlotte, N.C., most of the speakers are delivering their speeches virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like most speakers, Noem will deliver her address from Washington D.C.

Noem briefly spoke at the RNC Monday as she announced South Dakota’s delegate votes.

