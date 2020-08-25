Advertisement

Hidden treasure found at Sheridan Lake was returned after 22 years

A pair of siblings found a missing ring on the beach of Sheridan Lake.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 25, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’ve all heard of a message in a bottle, a hidden secret or a treasure lost to time.

And we’ve all seen movies where the hero finds a priceless artifact. A pair of siblings found a treasure on the beach of Sheridan Lake and this one has been lost for over 20 years.

“I told the kids to go up the beach and look for some rings,” Laci Sosa, the siblings’ mother explained. “You never know, let’s go find some buried treasure.”

Gavin Sosa, 7, and Shayla Sosa, 4, who were with their mother needed a little bit of encouragement.

“There are no rings out here. Why would there be?” Gavin responded, doubting his mother.

But the children searched the beach and were surprised with a good find.

”I went looked for rings, and then I found this one,” Shayla said pointing to the ring. “I found it in the sand in the water, and then I thought it was a rock at first, but shaped like this, and then I picked it up and it was a ring.”

The ring turned out to be a Rapid City Central High School class ring from 1989. Not a priceless diamond. Or even expensive gold. But someone’s lost treasure.

We got a hold of Rapid City Central High School’s yearbook, and we found the name, the first name, and found out what the last name was of the owner and looked her up on Facebook,” Laci said. “And when I messaged her on Facebook, she told me that that ring had been stolen. It was in a wallet in a purse in her parents’ driveway and it was stolen out of her car in 1998, and here it is, 2020 and we are returning it after 22 years.”

The owner preferred to stay anonymous, but was happy to have the lost ring returned.

“I was really happy [to return the ring],” Shayla said.

