Governor Kristi Noem Signs Executive Order for Educational Flexibility

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces on Monday, June 22, 2020, that city and county governments will be able to access federal coronavirus relief funds as she speaks at the Sioux Falls city hall in Sioux Falls, S.D.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announces on Monday, June 22, 2020, that city and county governments will be able to access federal coronavirus relief funds as she speaks at the Sioux Falls city hall in Sioux Falls, S.D.((AP Photo/Stephen Groves))
By Austin Goss
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order last Friday, which will provide flexibility for South Dakota high school graduates pursuing South Dakota Opportunity Scholarships.

Executive Order 2020-31 suspends requirements for Opportunity Scholarship applicants who did not have the chance to take an ACT test this previous spring or summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will have the option to replace the ACT requirement with the equivalent or higher score from their SmarterBalanced test. For students attending college this fall, the SmarterBalanced test would have been taken in the spring of their junior year of high school.

