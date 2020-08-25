Advertisement

Double homicide on Meadowlark Road under investigation by RCPD

Aug. 25, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police are investigating a double homicide that happened Monday night on Meadowlark Road in northern Rapid City.

Preliminary evidence leads police to believe this incident was connected to drugs and that the victims knew the shooter.

At 10:40 p.m., police responded to a disturbance reported around 880 East Meadowlark Rd. On the way. The original caller said they heard gunshots come from the area of the reported disturbance.

Police found a vehicle in the parking lot when they arrived. The two victims were dead inside the vehicle as a result of gunshot wounds.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld until proper next-of-kin notification can be made.

Police have been working to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and the neighborhood has been canvased.

Detectives are actively working to follow up on every lead generated in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the shooting should contact Det. Barry Young at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

