Classic cars will roll into Deadwood for Kool Deadwood Nites

Deadwood, S.D. (KOTA) - Classic cars will soon be rolling into Deadwood for the 26th annual Kool Deadwood Nites.

The annual event is one of Deadwood's largest and will kick into full gear on Wednesday.

People will have the opportunity to get an up-close look at different classic cars while enjoying live music on Main Street.

The executive director of the visitors bureau, Lee Harstad, says in previous years they’ve had upwards of 700 cars register for the event and they’re expecting to see similar numbers this year.

Due to the pandemic, certain safety protocols have been put in place.

Some of those being hand sanitizing stations set up at vendor booths on Main Street and Outlaw Square, and signage will be put up throughout the area, reminding people to social distance.

“People are really going to realize and see this one. We’re having people put their chairs six feet from one another on Main Street. So there’s going to be lines set up on Main Street, and it’s going to be a little bit different for some of the folks coming. But we feel that it will be more comfortable for a lot of the people that will be attending,” says Harstad.

For more information about the protocols, click here.

