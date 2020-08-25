Advertisement

City of Rapid City is not looking to impose restrictions on businesses due to recent COVID-19 surge

Allender thinks the consequences of closing businesses could be equal if not greater than the consequences of the pandemic.
(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Back in April, the City of Rapid City put restrictions on businesses due to COVID-19. Now with a recent surge in cases, is the city going to pose those restrictions again?

The short answer, no.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says with everything going on including the rally and school starting, he doesn’t plan to ask the council to pursue restrictions on businesses.

He thinks the consequences of closing businesses could be equal if not greater than the consequences of the pandemic.

”Pennington County has yet to see since the beginning of the pandemic one percent of its population infected,” says Allender. “I think that’s pretty good, that’s where the sparse population is in our favor.”

Allender says this is a long term pandemic and wants everyone to be in a sustainable mode moving forward.

The mayor says that three things would be necessary before returning to the city council for stricter guidance: the rate of infection would need to increase significantly, ten to twenty percent of the population would need to be infected, or the city would see higher death rates.

”There is a point when I think makes sense to impose Marshall Law in our cities to protect us, to protect our survival and this is just not it at the moment,” says Allender.”

Right now the restrictions for businesses are just recommendations and the city has no plans in the near future to flip that switch.

