A Little Cooler!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Slightly cooler air returns for Wednesday and Thursday, followed by even cooler air Friday. Temps rebound to the mid 80s for the weekend, but much cooler air is still on tap to end August and start September. Our cooler air also comes with a better chance of thunderstorms, especially Wednesday night and Thursday. The storms will be hit and miss, so keep your fingers crossed if you need the rain!

By Monday winds in the upper atmosphere will be coming out of the northwest. And that will push the smoke out of our skies for at least a few days!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.