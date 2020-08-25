80 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota decreased slightly Tuesday compared to recent days, though the number of active cases in the state remained high. Active cases in the state still remain over 1,500 in the state.

Health officials confirmed 80 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing total known cases to 11,505. Of that total, 1,570 cases are active. Active cases decreased by 30 from Monday.

No new deaths were reported. The state’s total deaths due to the disease remained at 161.

Current hospitalizations decreased by 12 to 53.

The state processed tests for 216 people Tuesday, which is one of the lowest totals for single-day tests in months. 36.6% of those tests came back positive.

Here’s where certain counties stood on Tuesday:

Butte County reported two new cases Tuesday, making the state have 12 total active cases in the county. This is up from Monday (10).

Custer County confirmed four new cases Tuesday. The county has 47 active cases, up from Monday (45).

Haakon County did not have any new cases Tuesday. There is one active case in the county, the same as Monday.

Lawrence County saw five new cases Tuesday. There are 57 active cases in the county currently, up from Monday (54).

Meade County had six new cases reported by the state Tuesday. The county has70 active cases, up from Monday (67).

Oglala Lakota County didn’t have a new case reported. There are 16 total active cases in the county Tuesday.

The state confirmed 12 new cases in Pennington County Tuesday. Active cases in the county are at a total of 179, up by six from Monday (173).

Ziebach County saw no new cases Tuesday. The county has 12 active cases now, the same as Monday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.