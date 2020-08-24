One Last HOT Day!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have one more day of near record heat, then a BIG change in our weather pattern! Tuesday’s record in Rapid City is 101° set in 1926. We will be close, but the smoky haze in the sky and a few high clouds could keep us from making the record.

By the end of the week cooler air returns, and by next Monday even cooler air comes in with an Autumn-like storm. A few showers are possible and highs for the last day of August are likely to be in the 60s to near 70°!

