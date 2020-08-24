Advertisement

One Last Hot Day

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have one more day of near record heat, then a BIG change in our weather pattern! Tuesday’s record in Rapid City is 101° set in 1926. We will be close, but the smoky haze in the sky and a few high clouds could keep us from making the record.

By the end of the week cooler air returns, and by next Monday even cooler air comes in with an Autumn-like storm. A few showers are possible and highs for the last day of August are likely to be in the 60s to near 70°!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

One Last HOT Day!

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Not as Hot Today, but One More 100-Degree Day Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

Forecast

Warmest Day of the Year Brings Thunderstorms

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warmest day of the year brings thunderstorms

Latest News

Forecast

Warmest day of the year brings thunderstorms

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT

Forecast

The stretch of 90s continue through the weekend

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
The stretch of 90s continue through the weekend

Forecast

The stretch of 90s continue through the weekend

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT

Forecast

Hot, hot and hotter!

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Hot, hot and hotter!

Forecast

Hot, hot and hotter!

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT

Forecast

Getting Ready for a Hot and Sunny Weekend

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:59 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast