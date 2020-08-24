Not as Hot Today, but One More 100-Degree Day Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures won’t be as hot today in wake of a weak front that moved through yesterday, causing our cooling afternoon thunderstorms to form. Highs should mostly be in the 90s.

But hot air returns Tuesday with highs at or above 100 degree in many areas. Finally, the weather pattern changes Tuesday night through the end of the month on into September as the jet stream dives south. Temperatures will slowly fall late this week, and with a fast westerly flow, disturbances will trigger periodic thunderstorms.

Unfortunately, the smoke still looks to be dense at times, at least during the first half of the week. Most of the smoke is coming from wildfires in California and Idaho. With a bit of a shift in the upper wind trajectory, the smoke may lessen toward the end of the week.

