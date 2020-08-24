Advertisement

Noem casts South Dakota GOP’s delegate votes for Trump

Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) speaks at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte.
Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) speaks at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte.(Dakota News Now)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem delivered the state’s Republican delegate votes to President Donald Trump in person.

Noem spoke Monday morning at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., as she cast South Dakota’s 29 votes for Trump.

South Dakota is grateful to @realDonaldTrump for bringing fireworks back to Mount Rushmore, jobs back to our towns, and for putting America first each and every day. We're proud to cast all our votes for the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Posted by Kristi Noem on Monday, August 24, 2020

In her brief remarks, Noem praised Trump, saying “we are grateful to President Trump for bringing fireworks back to Mount Rushmore.”

Trump made a surprise appearance Monday at the convention after he was formally nominated for a second term in the White House.

Noem is scheduled to deliver a full address at the convention on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

An Inipi will be coming to the OneHeart campus due to a generous donation

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
A donation allows for a sweat lodge to be added to the OneHeart campus

News

Michigan man who climbed Mount Rushmore fined $1,500

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Michigan climber who was spotted earlier this month on Mount Rushmore and later slipped down a cliff has been fined $1,500.

News

Charles Merrival makes his first initial appearance in Federal Court

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
In May a woman was hit by a car and died in Pine Ridge and today was Charles Merrivals first initial appearance.

Business

Fleet Farm is bringing in new jobs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Unemployment rates are high nationwide and a new store in Rapid City is doing it's part to lower the numbers.

Latest News

News

Spearfish Pellet Company sees $5,000 in damages after Saturday fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The department responded to a report of flames coming out of the Spearfish Pellet Company, located off W Oliver Street, around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

After ‘daunting’ suicide data, state of emergency declared for Pine Ridge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Based on suicide data, President Julian R. Bear Runner, is declaring a state of emergency on Pine Ridge Reservation.

News

Spelunkers found new cave preserve

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Cavers found new preserve protecting caverns, forest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
The rare foundation of a new cave preserve will protect a 46-acre stretch of land above and below earth west of Rapid City.

News

Active COVID-19 cases climb in South Dakota; 146 new confirmed cases Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Health officials confirmed 149 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing total known cases to 11,425. Of that total, 1,570 cases are active.