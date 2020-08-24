Noem casts South Dakota GOP’s delegate votes for Trump
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KOTA) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem delivered the state’s Republican delegate votes to President Donald Trump in person.
Noem spoke Monday morning at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., as she cast South Dakota’s 29 votes for Trump.
In her brief remarks, Noem praised Trump, saying “we are grateful to President Trump for bringing fireworks back to Mount Rushmore.”
Trump made a surprise appearance Monday at the convention after he was formally nominated for a second term in the White House.
Noem is scheduled to deliver a full address at the convention on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.