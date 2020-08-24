Advertisement

Firefighters battle large grass fire near Wasta

Lightning sparked multiple smaller grass fires
A fire estimated at 2,500 acres rages across grass and brush south of Wasta on Sunday. An evening storm sparked at least a dozen smaller fire that firefighters had to contend with.
A fire estimated at 2,500 acres rages across grass and brush south of Wasta on Sunday. An evening storm sparked at least a dozen smaller fire that firefighters had to contend with.(New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASTA, S.D. (KOTA) - Fire crews battled from dusk to dawn to control a wildfire in the Great Plains.

Wasta Volunteer Fire Department responded to the “97″ fire in the 18000 block of Base Line Rd. within unincorporated Pennington County at 5:17 p.m. Sunday.

According to Great Plains Fire Information, crews discovered 5-foot flames spreading across cured grass and brush and immediately requested additional resources to fight the fire.

Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey says the fire burned approximately 2,500 acres and crews have stopped further burning as of 8:44 a.m. Monday. A more accurate estimate of the total acreage burned will be provided when available.

Sunday night storms provoked additional blazes near the area. Harvey adds firefighters had to attack at least a dozen lightning-induced fires alongside the primary fire. A cause has yet to be determined for the main wildfire.

Rugged terrain, pitch-black darkness and moderate drought conditions hindered efforts to control the fire.

The wildfire damaged an undetermined number of ranching assets in the area.

No injuries to firefighters, civilians or domestic animals have been reported.

