Charles Merrival makes his first initial appearance in Federal Court

Judge gavel
Judge gavel(MGN ONLINE)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In May a woman was hit by a car and died in Pine Ridge. Today, 28 year-old Charles Merrival made his initial appearance in federal court on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Merrival allegedly ran over Leah White Bull with his car back in May on the Pine Ridge Reservation. At today’s court appearance, Merrival pleads not guilty to the charge.

If convicted, he could face eight years in prison.

Because of his history of drinking and driving, Judge Daneta Wollmann denied his request for a supervised release labeling him a danger to the community.

