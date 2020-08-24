Active COVID-19 cases climb in South Dakota; 146 new confirmed cases Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Active COVID-19 cases continued on an upward trend in South Dakota on Monday.

Health officials confirmed 149 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing total known cases to 11,425. Of that total, 1,570 cases are active. Active cases have rose by nearly 400 over the past week, and are currently at the highest level since the coronavirus was first confirmed in the state back in March.

No new deaths were reported. The state’s total deaths due to the disease remained at 161.

Current hospitalizations rose by three to 65.

The state processed tests for 703 people on Monday, 21% of which came back positive.

Confirmed Clusters West River:

Loaf ‘N Jug: An employee of the Main Street Loaf N’ Jug in Spearfish tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday. The store is closed and has been since 3:30 p.m. Sunday so the business can be sanitized and cleaned. It will reopen soon, Danielle Datre, public relations director for Loaf N’ Jug said.

“We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time. All Team Members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines, she said. “We are making every effort to provide the affected Team Member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.”

Monument Health Custer Care Center: Monument Health Custer Care Center has 18 residents test positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Monument Health said out of the residents tested, 18 tests were positive and the remaining 30 were negative. This about a third of the facility.

Residents who tested positive for COVID-19 were moved to separate areas of the facility to ensure the safety of the other 30 residents of the Monument Health Custer Care Center.

Here’s where certain counties stood on Monday:

Butte County reported two new cases, making the state have 10 total active cases Monday.

Custer County confirmed four new cases Monday. The county has 45 active cases.

Haakon County did not have any new cases Monday. There is one active case in the county.

Lawrence County saw eight new cases Monday. There are 54 active cases in the county currently.

Meade County had six new cases reported by the state Monday. The county has 67 active cases.

Oglala Lakota County didn’t have a new case reported. There are 16 total active cases in the county Monday.

The state confirmed 28 new cases in Pennington County Monday. Active cases in the county are at a total of 173.

Ziebach County saw one new case Monday. The county has 12 active cases now.

Over the weekend:

South Dakota health officials reported 141 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and one new death on Sunday.

Saturday, South Dakota has recorded a record increase in daily COVID-19 cases. The state Department of Health reported 251 confirmed cases on Saturday. The number of active cases climbed to 1,540, another record.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

