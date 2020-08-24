Advertisement

18 Monument Health Custer Care Center residents test positive for COVID-19 Monday

The remaining 30 residents' tests were negative.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monument Health Custer Care Center has 18 residents test positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Monument Health said out of the residents tested, 18 tests were positive and the remaining 30 were negative. This about a third of the facility.

Residents who tested positive for COVID-19 were moved to separate areas of the facility to ensure the safety of the other 30 residents of the Monument Health Custer Care Center.

“Most of the COVID-19 positive residents have no symptoms, and some have mild symptoms,” Stephany Chalberg said. “None of the cases are serious enough to require hospitalization at this time. "

Staff from other Monument Health facilities are being called in to help care for the residents. Families of the COVID-19-positive residents have been notified.

