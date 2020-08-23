FitLot still available at Rapid City rec center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Park Ice Arena are getting ready to reopen, but there’s one facility right there that is already open to the public-- It’s FitLot.

Doug Lowe, the City’s recreation director, says, FitLot has been completed for the public last year, but then cold weather stunt the use and COVID-19 followed soon after, so the City hasn’t got a chance to start any program with this new fitness facility.

”This Fit Lot here is a cooperative program with FitLot of America in AARP, that’s who came in to build it. We actually got chosen as the only place in South Dakota to have one of these donated and put into our community,” Lowe explains.

Lowe also says, the City’s recreation division wants to plan some programs for people to use FitLot this fall before it gets too cold.

