Family turns tragedy into motivation to help others

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Saturday morning, a tent was set up at Pactola Lake’s North Marina. There was a photo of a young man by the tent.

“It was 20 years last year that we have lost Josh on a jet ski accident here at Pactola...,” Louise McDaniels, the mother of Josh Haugen, thought of the incident and her emotions came rushing back.

“But at the 20-year-mark, which is a year ago, we decided that we want to make a difference,” McDaniels explained how they started a water safety awareness event. “For keeping everybody safe out on the water, you still just hear about the tragedies that happened, and if Josh would’ve worn a life jacket that day, and he probably would’ve been right here with us.”

There were orange flags displayed under the tent, and each one of them is reminding people the importance of wearing a life jacket.

The family and friends of Josh Haugen gathered at first to celebrate Josh’s life, and in 2019, they’ve decided to take a step further to help raise funds for local rescue teams.

And this family knows how important the rescue teams are in critical times.

“We couldn’t find Josh for 14 months and 6 days,” Josh’s mother, Louise McDaniels said.

With the fundraiser last year, they did make a difference.

“Had a great success, raised a bunch of money for the dive team, and Rapid City fire department,” Zach Routt, Josh’s cousin said. The event raised enough funds to add a dive rescue boat donning the name Joshua.

“It’s been wonderful that the Haugen family has chosen to use their personal tragedy to try and help others,” Jim Bussell, the Lieutenant and paramedic for Rapid City Fire Department, who was present at the event, commented.

The Haugen family said, they will continue to raise safety awareness and keep Josh’s memory alive.

