Cavaliers host Tigers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The St. Thomas More Cavaliers boys soccer team beat the Groton Area Tigers 9 to 1. In the girls game the Tigers beat the Raiders 5 to 1. The Stevens boys beat Sioux Falls Washington 1-0 to complete their first ever road sweep against Sioux Falls schools. The Central boys lost 4-0 to Sioux Falls Lincoln. On the girls side the Stevens Raiders won 6-0 against Sioux Falls Washington and the Central girls beat Sioux Falls Lincoln 2 to 1.

