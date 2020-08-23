Advertisement

Cavaliers host Tigers

By Brendan Mackey
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The St. Thomas More Cavaliers boys soccer team beat the Groton Area Tigers 9 to 1. In the girls game the Tigers beat the Raiders 5 to 1. The Stevens boys beat Sioux Falls Washington 1-0 to complete their first ever road sweep against Sioux Falls schools. The Central boys lost 4-0 to Sioux Falls Lincoln. On the girls side the Stevens Raiders won 6-0 against Sioux Falls Washington and the Central girls beat Sioux Falls Lincoln 2 to 1.

