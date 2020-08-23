Advertisement

Carnival has cleaning plan to keep fair goers safe

The Central States Fair is providing some COVID related measures.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Central States Fair is providing some COVID related measures for visitors, especially throughout the carnival.

The fair’s general manager said they’ve had a good first weekend for crowds and participation considering the pandemic. He also said there’s a mixture of visitors, with some trying to social distance and wear masks and others who’re enjoying the relaxed guidelines.

The carnival itself is more spread out to allow social distancing and has signs up throughout, reminding people to keep a six-foot separation. There’s also hand sanitizer at every ride and game along with a team specifically for constantly cleaning rides.

”When I spoke with Todd Armstrong Shows about coming out and doing the fair, we asked if they had a COVID plan and they did,” said Ron Jeffries, Central States Fair general manager. “They got to practice that in Sioux Falls at th4e Sioux Empire Fair, they got to refine it at the brown county fair and now we’re getting the perfect end result here with the clean team coming through, cleaning rides, keeping the place picked up.”

Jeffries also said the carnival employees are wearing masks to ensure they keep both themselves and patrons safe and healthy.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

