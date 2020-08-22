Advertisement

The Salvation Army of the Black Hills will distribute book bags to those in need

School supply drive
The Salvation Army of the Black Hills is getting ready to give away back packs for those in need.
By Cali Montana
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s that time of year again when parents head to the store and stock up on school supplies, but it can be pricey.

For families who need school supplies, the Salvation Army holds its Stuff The Bus Program.

But due to the pandemic, it took a turn and went virtual, which allowed people to donate school supplies online.

Now, more than 400 book bags are packed with supplies for school-aged children.

The distribution will occur in Rapid City on Monday the 24 at 405 N. Cherry Ave. from 9 am until supplies last.

Another distribution will happen on Tuesday in Spearfish at 320 Ryan Road from 10 am until supplies last.

“We have backpacks with different supplies based on your grade level. And you know with the pandemic we’ve been seeing a lot of different people reaching out for help. People that maybe never needed help before. So are criteria is just that you’re in need and your child needs school supplies,” says the director for special services for the Salvation Army of the Black Hills, Kelsie Moreno.

When parents or guardians come to the distribution site, they should have a photo ID and some type of proof of the child’s age.

