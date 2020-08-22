Advertisement

Deadwood Gaming Association sees loss in more than 400 gaming devices

Deadwood sees a decrease in gaming devices.
Deadwood sees a decrease in gaming devices.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In July, Deadwood lost 15% of their gaming devices because they did not get re-licensed.

Because of the economic impact of COVID 19, some casinos couldn’t afford the $2,000 it takes to re-license each machine, meaning there were 413 fewer gaming devices in Deadwood.

Even with the hit, Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Association Mike Rodman says July was up almost nine percent from last year. He also says Deadwood saw strong business numbers during the Sturgis Rally, even though local gamers tend to stay away.

”Gaming might be off a little bit but more than made up in the restaurant and hotel sales and so it’s still an important economic time for Deadwood and we still very much look forward to the rally and enjoy our rally visitors.”

Rodman says hopefully when the economy picks up and businesses recover financially, those lost machines can be re-licensed.

