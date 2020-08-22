Advertisement

Daycare providers are in high demand as school returns

Peckham said she's been working in childcare for many years and thinks this year is different.
Peckham said she's been working in childcare for many years and thinks this year is different.
Peckham said she's been working in childcare for many years and thinks this year is different.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s time to head back to school which means for some parents, it’s also time to head back to work.

“We’re actually having to tell people that we’re full like almost, a couple of times a day telling them that we’re full and stuff,” said Elizabeth Peckham, toddler teacher with Little Owls Daycare and Preschool.

Peckham said she's been working in childcare for many years and thinks this year is different.

“I feel like we have a higher demand this year and I don’t know if it’s because parents had to pull kids out and stuff and now all of a sudden they’re trying to get them back and everything, but I’ve been doing this for like seven years and I feel like this year, definitely a higher demand for childcare,” said Peckham.

Child care is always in high demand, but providers said people heading back to work and kids going back to school combined with the fluidity of the virus, helped cause the increase.

“We’re trying to prepare ourselves. I mean, we’re like everybody else. We just don’t know what’s going to happen from one day to the next and everybody’s confused right now,” Sandy Christman, Candyland Child Development Center owner, and director. “The schools are trying to accommodate everybody and so, therefore, we are too.”

Christman said their infant rooms have a waiting list as well as their before and after school programs.

“There is a lot of families that work in Rapid City and they have to be to work at a certain time so they either have to wait to take their kids to school or they have to have family members,” said Christman. “Parents can drop them off, we can serve them breakfast, we’ll transport them in the morning to thier school. And then we’ll pick them up and they’ll have thier snack and we’ll have some activities for them until thier parents pick them up.”

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Family turns tragedy into motivation to help others

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
The fund they raised has helped add a boat to Rapid City Fire Department

Community

Hill City event breaks new record with largest number of competing teams

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Local and out-of-state BBQ masters put their best plates on the table

Education

The Salvation Army of the Black Hills will distribute book bags to those in need

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Kids are getting ready to go back to school, which means it's time for new school supplies.

Economy

The housing market in Rapid City is strong even during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
If you're looking to buy a home this may be a good time.

Latest News

News

Box Elder home goes up in flames

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
First arriving firefighters found a free burning fire with heavy smoke.

News

Sturgis Coffee

Updated: 20 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Fair Security

Updated: 20 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shares safety tips for families for the fair

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Safety tips for the Central States Fair

Economy

Deadwood Gaming Association sees loss in more than 400 gaming devices

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
|
By Connor Matteson
Some casinos couldn’t afford the $2,000 it takes to re-license each machine.

Agriculture

Hundreds gather in Deadwood to talk about issues in the agriculture community

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By Connor Matteson
According to the South Dakota Beef Industry Council, agriculture is a major contributor to South Dakota's economy, generating over $25 billion dollars in economic activity every year.