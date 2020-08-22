Box Elder home goes up in flames

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -At midnight, Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of smoke visible in a residential structure at 125 West Gate Road in Box Elder.

First arriving firefighters, found a free burning fire with heavy smoke, issuing from the single-story residential structure.

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the structure of origin, holding the fire to a single alarm.

The structure received extensive damage.

No injuries to firefighters, civilians or domestic animals were reported.

