Advertisement

Patients tested for COVID-19 may have had data compromised

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said a firm the state works with was hacked in June.
SOURCE: MGN
SOURCE: MGN(KALB)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is notifying people who may have had their personal information compromised if they were tested for COVID-19.

According to a letter, South Dakota’s Fusion Center was working with a web company called Netsential. The web development firm is used by fusion centers and law enforcement agencies nationwide. Law enforcement in South Dakota used Netsential’s services to create a portal that would allow them to check if individuals were positive for COVID-19 while they were out on calls.

In June, the Department of Public Safety was notified Netsential’s servers were hacked by a third party, which obtained names, birthdates, and addresses from individuals who were tested for COVID-19. The status of a person’s COVID-19 test was also compromised. The breach did not include any financial information, social security numbers or internet passwords.

The “BlueLeaks” data breach, which compromised the information of hundreds of thousands of law enforcement officers across the nation in June, has effected South Dakotans who test positive for the coronavirus.
The “BlueLeaks” data breach, which compromised the information of hundreds of thousands of law enforcement officers across the nation in June, has effected South Dakotans who test positive for the coronavirus.(Department of Public Safety)

The Department of Public Safety is sending letters to everyone who may have been affected in South Dakota. South Dakota is not the only state affected. The FBI is investigating the breach, therefore, Tony Mangan with the state’s Department of Public Safety said he cannot comment any further on the matter, and the letter speaks for itself.

Individuals who received the letter are being encouraged to look up tips on the Attorney General’s website to identify theft.

According to Netsential’s website, it confirms its web servers were recently compromised. In a statement on the homepage, Netsential said it is “working with the appropriate law enforcement authorities regarding the breach, and we are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.”

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Garage fire

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
A Rapid City home caught flame, burning down the garage, however no one was injured in the process

News

Mental Health

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
South Dakota's first responders speak out about starting mental health services

News

Garage considered a total loss after Thursday evening fire

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Fire destroys garage

News

Rapid City once again has music downtown

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Music in downtown Rapid City

Latest News

News

Central States Fair Preparations

Updated: 14 hours ago
75th annual Central States Fair starts Friday with some COVID guidelines

News

Fitzgerald Stadium

Updated: 14 hours ago
Demolition-phase done on Fitzgerald Stadium renovation.

News

School Technology

Updated: 14 hours ago
Technology and Innovation in Education online learning sees more students enroll.

News

RCAS Water Fountains

Updated: 14 hours ago
As you pick up school supplies, you may want to add a water bottle to the list.

News

Tilsen faces 2 more charges from July 3 protest

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Nick Tilsen, the President and CEO of the activist group NDN Collective, now faces two new charges from his arrest on July 3.

News

Rapid City man pleads not guilty to 13 felony charges

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Robertson is accused of burglarizing homes, stealing vehicles and assaulting people