Hundreds gather in Deadwood to talk about issues in the agriculture community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ranching, South Dakota’s biggest moneymaker.

“Here in South Dakota we have five cattle for every one human being that lives in this state, it’s a huge driver of our economy,” says rancher and region three Director for R-Calf U.S.A. Brett Kenzy.

Is taking a major hit.

“Market right now is terrible,” says Kenzy.

And right now, Ranchers from across the nation are in Deadwood to talk about how the cattle industry is doing with imports and exports, what’s driving trade, and why people in the cattle industry are going out of business.

“It’s hard when you are operating a business and you’re just continually operating on either a narrow or negative margin,” says Kenzy.

Kenzy believes it’s due to an uncompetitive market and a lack of country of origin labeling.

“This has nothing to do against Canadian producers, Mexican producers, foreign producers,” says rancher and country of origin chairman for R-Calf U.S.A. Mike Shultz. “It’s about marketing opportunity for the U.S. cattle industry to market our beef in a global market and we have to know for our consumers where their beef comes from.”

And it could be from any of the 22 countries the U.S imports beef from.

“We import a lot of meat in this country that people are unaware of that consumers eat and aren’t aware that they are eating foreign meat,” says Kenzy.

Some ranchers say beef from the U.S is held under a higher standard than many of the other countries, leading to a higher quality product.

Country of Origin Labeling on beef products in the United States was repealed back in December of 2015 and since then, there have been several attempts to reinstate the requirements, including a bi-partisan resolution sponsored in part by Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.