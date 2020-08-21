Hot, hot and hotter!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our hot and hazy weather pattern continues in the west through the weekend and into Tuesday of next week. Our haze is from the smoke of the California fires, and it’s not going anywhere until next week the our weather pattern changes. That change starts Wednesday of next week, and an isolated thunderstorms is possible. Then the chances get even better by the end of the week, and temps cool back to the low 80s, too!

