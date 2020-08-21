Advertisement

Getting Ready for a Hot and Sunny Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A couple of isolated thunderstorms are still possible today, but a strong ridge of high pressure aloft promises a sunny and hot weekend.

High temperatures will soar into the upper 90s this weekend into early next week. We have yet to see 100 degrees in town Rapid City this year, and in fact for the past couple of years, but 100 is certainly possible early next week.

However, a major change in the weather pattern is likely by the end of next week with cooler temperatures and hopefully better chances for rainfall.

Widespread smoke from the western wildfires will dim skies at times into the weekend.

We have another 7 days of 90s, then cooler air returns next week. And with the heat of the afternoons, an isolated thunderstorm could develop, but these storms would produce more lightning than rain, not good for our fire danger! With the heat, it's always a good idea to hydrate, for you and your outdoor pets!Even when we drop back to the 80s, more typical for late August, the dry weather pattern is likely to continue.