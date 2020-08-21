Demolition-phase done on Fitzgerald Stadium renovation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Construction on Fitzgerald Stadium began in July, with the last month primarily dedicated to demolition. Foundations and synthetic turf are expected to be installed in the next few weeks.

"On the construction part of it, they'll start with foundations, concrete piers, that sort of thing," said Rod Johnson, Rapid City Operation Management Engineer. "We'll start seeing that stuff coming up out of the ground, so we're primarily done with the demolition, and we'll be getting into the construction."

The renovations are a complete facelift-- with new shade structures and seating areas, updated dugouts, and remodeled ticketing and merchandising areas.

"Schedule-wise, it's really gone quite well this last month of dry weather has really helped," said Johnson. "So, things have progressed really smoothly, so we're on, if not slightly ahead of schedule right now."

Remarkably, Johnson said, so far, COVID-19 has had a minimal impact on the plans.

"We don't anticipate it, I mean, we've been working over the last six months through construction projects, so we'll be prepared if that comes about," said Johnson. "Obviously, it requires certain procedures that we otherwise wouldn't be dealing with. Things that the contractor puts in place, you know, they'll screen employees, trying to maintain separation with different groups."

Johnson said the City and the construction company on the project, MAC Construction, worked together on the budget and Johnson said their relationship is so far so good.

Fitzgerald Stadium has hosted baseball for more than 50 years. It needed renovations to become ADA compliant. The project is scheduled for completion in June of 2021.

