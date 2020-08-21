Body cam videos & testimonies highlighted Tilsen’s hearing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Videos and four witnesses highlighted today’s preliminary hearing for Nick Tilsen, the president and CEO of activist group NDN Collective, who faces felony charges stemming from a July 3 protest in Keystone.

One Pennington County Sheriff’s deputy testified that he was “in fear,” when the van that Tilsen was driving approached him; however, when questioned by the defense, he answered that Tilsen did stop the van, and it was also shown on the body cam video that Tilsen stopped the vehicle after the deputy called out “wait like everybody else.”

One national guard airman testified that she was fearful of Tilsen, and that he took away her shield.

When cross-examined on national guard’s training dealing with protests, the witnesses said they were trained to slowly push forward with the shield. She also testified that the national guard was activated by Governor Kristi Noem.

Another two witnesses, both Pennington County deputies, testified seeing three vans blocking Highway 16. But during cross examination, they did answer that the protest was peaceful and no one was injured before the national guard arrived.

After hearing all the testimonies from the prosecution, Magistrate Todd Hyronimus found all counts against Tilsen have probable cause. Tilsen said he wasn’t surprised, and will go to a jury trial.

”All of the protesters were peaceful, all of the protest, the protest itself is peaceful,” Tilsen commented after the hearing. “Multiple witnesses say that. The only time it was escalated..., it was escalated by the national guard.”

Because this case is pending for trial, the prosecution could not comment on the details or the State’s reasons for the charges.

”The bottom line was we did this preliminary hearing it would be visible to the public, and you know, we presented our case,” State’s Attorney Mark Vargo said. “It would get assigned to a circuit court judge here in the next few days.”

Sometime next week, a circuit court judge will be assigned and both parties will be informed about a date for the next court appearance.

