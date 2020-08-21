Advertisement

193 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in South Dakota Friday

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota saw two more COVID-19 deaths as well as its biggest one-day increases in new cases in months on Friday.

The additional deaths bring South Dakota’s total to 159. Both these victims were female, one in their 80s and the other in their 60s.

The Department of Health confirmed 193 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest since the state reported 293 cases on May 8 amid a mass-testing event for Smithfield Foods workers, bringing total known cases in South Dakota to 10,884. Active cases rose by 107 to 1,376.

Despite the rising case numbers, current hospitalizations continued a downward trend Friday. Officials say 50 people are currently hospitalized due to the disease, down three from Thursday.

The state processed tests for 1,667, which is a higher-than-normal number for a single day. 9.4% of tests came back positive.

Here’s how certain counties stand Friday:

Mead County continued to have an upward trend of new cases as the state confirmed 11 new ones. The county now has a total of 43 active cases, seven more than Thursday. On the first day of the Rally, Aug. 7, Meade County had confirmed a total of 87 positive cases. The count of confirmed cases in the county is 138. This is a 59% increase of positive cases confirmed in the county.

Custer County confirmed six new cases. Lawrence County had seven new cases. Butte County confirmed two new cases.

Oglala Lakota County reported one new case, Ziebach County saw three new cases and Haakon County had no new cases today.

The state reported 19 new cases in Pennington County. The county has 126 active cases, this increased by 16 since Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Garage fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
A Rapid City home caught flame, burning down the garage, however no one was injured in the process

News

Mental Health

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
South Dakota's first responders speak out about starting mental health services

News

Patients tested for COVID-19 may have had data compromised

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
In June, the Department of Public Safety was notified Netsential’s servers were hacked by a third party, which obtained names, birthdates, and addresses from individuals who were tested for COVID-19. The status of a person’s COVID-19 test was also compromised.

News

Garage considered a total loss after Thursday evening fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Fire destroys garage

Latest News

News

Rapid City once again has music downtown

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Music in downtown Rapid City

News

Central States Fair Preparations

Updated: 17 hours ago
75th annual Central States Fair starts Friday with some COVID guidelines

News

Fitzgerald Stadium

Updated: 17 hours ago
Demolition-phase done on Fitzgerald Stadium renovation.

News

School Technology

Updated: 17 hours ago
Technology and Innovation in Education online learning sees more students enroll.

News

RCAS Water Fountains

Updated: 17 hours ago
As you pick up school supplies, you may want to add a water bottle to the list.

News

Tilsen faces 2 more charges from July 3 protest

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chiu-yi Lin
Nick Tilsen, the President and CEO of the activist group NDN Collective, now faces two new charges from his arrest on July 3.