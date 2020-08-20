Advertisement

Warning issued after employee of Sturgis tattoo shop tests positive for COVID-19

Asylum Tattoo in Sturgis is located inside of One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon. The saloon had a patron test positive Tuesday.
A biker rides down Main Street during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Sturgis, S.D.
A biker rides down Main Street during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Sturgis, S.D.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An employee of Asylum Tattoo in Sturgis, which is located inside of One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon, tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials reported Thursday.

The individual was worked at the tattoo shop 10- 2 a.m. on Aug. 13 through Aug. 18.

“Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited,” the state said.

This confirmation comes after the South Dakota Department of Health warned of potential COVID-19 exposure at One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon Tuesday.

South Dakota health officials also warned Thursday that a number of people who attended the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this month, including some who came from out of state, have come down with COVID-19.

Department of Health officials did not give an exact number of rallygoers who tested positive, but they said it was under 25.

The rally news comes amid an increase in the COVID-19 infection rate in South Dakota. Health officials reported Thursday that there were 125 new confirmed cases of the disease and two new deaths. Over the past two weeks, the average number of daily new cases has increased by 32, which is an increase of about 43%.

The 2020 Rally drew more than 460,000 vehicles during the 10-day event, according to a count South Dakota transportation officials released Tuesday. That’s down 8% from 2019.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

