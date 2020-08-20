Advertisement

Teen mother charged with felony murder in death of Tennessee toddler

Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.
Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.(TBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been indicted on felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states.

Nineteen-year-old Megan Boswell of Blountville was already being held in the Sullivan County jail on charges she had lied about her daughter’s whereabouts.

The remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell were found five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a family member reported Evelyn missing on Feb. 18 though the child had not been seen since December.

Boswell’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats pound their message: To oust Trump, you must vote

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The senator's advisers say Harris will tell her story while highlighting the examples and experiences of others.

National Politics

Day 3 of the DNC features Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
Day 3 of the DNC features Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris.

News

School is back in session after BHSU rented dorms to rally goers

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Every year, Black Hills State University rents out their dorms to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally visitors. But a staff member tested positive last Thursday.

News

Rapid City Fire Department knocks down two small fires caused by birds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Two small fires behind Rushmore Crossing caused by birds

Latest News

National

California wildfires chase people from homes into smoky air

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

News

Meals on Wheels Peanut Mobile

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Fire in Sturgis

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid ride for youth changes

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Stevens High School student COVID issue

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Sturgis hospital numbers

Updated: 3 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.