Technology and Innovation in Education online learning sees more students enroll

Staff expect this to be their biggest year yet.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Technology and Innovation in Education offers an online learning option for students. An option more people are turning toward this school year.

TIE allows students to remain enrolled in their current school -- while taking online courses set up and administered by the program's staff. To keep students on track, they must meet certain progress points throughout the week.

While more and more people are looking into alternative schooling options, TIE’s online learning will look the same as years past.

And even though they don’t have solid enrollment numbers yet, staff expect this to be their biggest year yet.

”We’re going to have a big year this year,” said Connie Godfrey, online learning coordinator. “School districts, some school districts have offered our program for students that don’t feel comfortable coming back into the school. Families just need a high-speed internet connection, as long as they have a good computer with some high-speed internet, they should not have any problems.”

Godfrey said she doesn’t foresee any technology issues because of the increase in students. But said they are prepared to hire more staff in they need to.

