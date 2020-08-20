Advertisement

State’s unemployment rate declines in July

In July, South Dakota’s unemployment rate was 6.3% a decrease from June's 7.2% unemployment rate.
South Dakota’s unemployment rate fell in July, the state said Thursday.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In July, South Dakota’s unemployment rate was 6.3%, a 0.09% decrease from June (7.2%). The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation said the unemployment rate of South Dakota has declined since it’s pandemic peak in April (10.2%). South Dakota’s unemployment rate in March was 3.1%

The national unemployment rate in July was 10.2%.

The number of employed South Dakotans increased by 1,700 jobs. In July, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation reported, there were 436,800 employed South Dakotans. The number of unemployed people fell 4,300 for a total of 29,600 people who have filed for unemployment.

A total of 741 initial weekly unemployment claims were filed with the state labor department during the week of Aug. 9-15, the department announced on Thursday. 

This is a 232 decrease from 973 last week.

14,715 residents had continued unemployment claims after their first initial week during the week ending Aug. 1, which represents the number of workers who have been unemployed for more than one week, according to the department. That's a decrease of 749 from the prior week.

South Dakotans have received $283 million in unemployment payments since March 16: $74.5 million in regular state unemployment, $196.7 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $10.4 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $1.1 million in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, according to the state labor department.

