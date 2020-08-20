Ron Jeffries discusses changes you will see to 75th Central States Fair
The 75th Central States Fair begins Friday. Find out the changes you can expect to see this year at the fair, and how staff will be cleaning throughout the week-long event.
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Natalie Morris sits down with Ron Jeffries, General Manager of the Central States Fair on Good Morning KOTA Territory, about if there was ever a time he thought the annual event wouldn’t happen, changes on ticket use, and what changes you will see this year.
