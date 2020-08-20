Advertisement

Rapid City man pleads not guilty to 13 felony charges

Billy Robertson
Billy Robertson(KOTA/KEVN)
By Chiu-yi Lin
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The man accused in a series of crimes on July 21 in Rapid City pleads not guilty to all his charges Thursday.

33-year old Billy Robertson is accused of burglarizing homes, stealing vehicles, assaulting people, and allegedly driving a pickup at a police officer.

He is charged with 13 felonies, and the state is also accusing Robertson of being a habitual offender, and that could lead to a potential life sentence if he’s convicted.

Robertson pleaded not guilty to all 13 charges and denied the habitual offender accusation.

Judge Craig Pfeifle set his bond at 750,000 dollars, which is higher than what the prosecutors had requested.

Robertson has another hearing set for September 10th.

