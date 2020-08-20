New development project is in the works in Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The city of Sturgis is planning to grow and to make that happen one project is combining the outdoors with new homes.

Dream Design International is working with the city on a new housing and recreational project on the south side of Sturgis.

The project includes almost one hundred homes with a park system winding through the area creating an outdoors effect. The trail system will eventually merge with the city's existing trails.

Mike Stanley, Director of Planning for Dream Design International, says this project is a great fit for Sturgis’s growing community.

“Sturgis is an outdoor, it’s an active community,” says Stanley. “They’ve got lots of things going on, we really want to reinforce that with the hiking and biking trails and the forest right to the south of the property.”

Stanley says lots should be ready in early 2021.

