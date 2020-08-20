Advertisement

New development project is in the works in Sturgis

Sturgis is going to be seeing a new side of town.
Sturgis is going to be seeing a new side of town.(Dream Design International)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The city of Sturgis is planning to grow and to make that happen one project is combining the outdoors with new homes.

Dream Design International is working with the city on a new housing and recreational project on the south side of Sturgis.

The project includes almost one hundred homes with a park system winding through the area creating an outdoors effect. The trail system will eventually merge with the city's existing trails.

Mike Stanley, Director of Planning for Dream Design International, says this project is a great fit for Sturgis’s growing community.

“Sturgis is an outdoor, it’s an active community,” says Stanley. “They’ve got lots of things going on, we really want to reinforce that with the hiking and biking trails and the forest right to the south of the property.”

Stanley says lots should be ready in early 2021.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota tourism takes small hit in travel spending

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
According to the South Dakota Department of Tourism, COVID-19 research update, tourism spending is down by 22% compared to the same time last year.

News

2 new COVID-19 deaths, 125 additional cases confirmed in South Dakota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
State health officials say two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 as the state’s active cases continued to creep upward Thursday.

News

Man dies in crash outside of White River Wednesday morning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The vehicle flipped over several times and eventually caught on fire.

Community

Feeding South Dakota is moving out of the fairgrounds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Now that the fair is in town, Feeding South Dakota is moving back to their neighborhood distributions.

Latest News

News

RCPD investigate shooting near Wambli Court

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Rapid City Police respond to a shooting

News

Monument Health hospitals see a spike in trauma patients during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
ER and urgent care numbers were down, but in-patient numbers followed an upward trend.

News

School is back in session after BHSU rented dorms to rally goers

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Every year, Black Hills State University rents out their dorms to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally visitors. But a staff member tested positive last Thursday.

News

Rapid City Fire Department knocks down two small fires caused by birds

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Two small fires behind Rushmore Crossing caused by birds

News

Meals on Wheels Peanut Mobile

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Fire in Sturgis

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.