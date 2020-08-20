Nebraska troopers find military South Dakota National Guard tank abandoned on Interstate

OVERTON, Neb. (AP) - Drivers along Interstate 80 near Overton reported an unusual vehicle stopped near the highway.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a large military tank was left sitting on a parked trailer, apparently by a trucking company that was supposed to take its owner, the South Dakota National Guard.

Update on the abandoned military vehicle found at the Overton on-ramp of I-80.



The South Dakota National Guard had contracted a company to return it to SD after a training mission in California.



It'll make it home and we're working to find the driver.https://t.co/64pXb0OcH2 pic.twitter.com/J4REkGdSIY — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) August 20, 2020

The patrol says the tank was abandoned sometime Wednesday as it was being driven to South Dakota from a training mission in California. Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the patrol is working with the South Dakota National Guard to return the tank and find the driver who abandoned it.

