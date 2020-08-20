Advertisement

Man dies in crash outside of White River Wednesday morning

The vehicle flipped over several times and eventually caught on fire. The man was thrown from the vehicle.
Ozarks man killed in crash in Missouri bootheel
Ozarks man killed in crash in Missouri bootheel(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One man died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash that occurred west of White River.

A 2007 Chevy Impala was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 44 when it left the roadway to the right. The vehicle flipped over several times and eventually caught on fire. This happened around 12 a.m. Wednesday.

The 58-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Feeding South Dakota is moving out of the fairgrounds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Now that the fair is in town, Feeding South Dakota is moving back to their neighborhood distributions.

News

RCPD investigate shooting near Wambli Court

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Rapid City Police respond to a shooting

News

Monument Health hospitals see a spike in trauma patients during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
ER and urgent care numbers were down, but in-patient numbers followed an upward trend.

News

School is back in session after BHSU rented dorms to rally goers

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Every year, Black Hills State University rents out their dorms to Sturgis Motorcycle Rally visitors. But a staff member tested positive last Thursday.

Latest News

News

Rapid City Fire Department knocks down two small fires caused by birds

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Two small fires behind Rushmore Crossing caused by birds

News

Meals on Wheels Peanut Mobile

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Fire in Sturgis

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Rapid ride for youth changes

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Stevens High School student COVID issue

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Sturgis hospital numbers

Updated: 16 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.