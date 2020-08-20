Advertisement

Less than 25 COVID-19 cases linked to Sturgis Rally, officials say Thursday

The Department of Health also sent out two notices for businesses to better track positive cases.
Traffic seems to be one of the biggest downfalls for locals.
Traffic seems to be one of the biggest downfalls for locals.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed less than 25 COVID-19 cases associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

It’s been less than a week after the event drew 460,000 vehicles to Sturgis. Officials didn’t give specific details, though. Some cases are difficult to trace, the department sent out two notices for businesses to report if they had exposure to the infection.

More on the Sturgis Rally and COVID-19 exposure
VIDEO: Data company tracks traffic into 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Health department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon

The city of Sturgis is undergoing mass testing starting Aug. 21-24. The city has 1,300 test available for community members that applied.

One hundred fifty of the tests are mandatory for city employees, 400 are for Sturgis residents who worked frontline jobs like restaurant and grocery stores, while 200 are for employees of other entities who request testing and 550 are for people living in the town.

Each test cost $150 and all together will cost the City of Sturgis $195,000 which will come out of their general fund, but Ainslie believes they will be reimbursed through the CARES Act.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

19 South Dakota school districts have at least 1 COVID-19 case

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
South Dakota health officials say 19 school districts in the state have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case.

News

Kanye West will not appear on South Dakota presidential ballot

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The rapper did not submit a petition to be on the November ballot in the state, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.

News

Technology and Innovation in Education online learning sees more students enroll

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Staff expect this to be their biggest year yet.

News

75th annual Central States Fair starts tomorow with some COVID guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Although masks aren't required, there will be hand sanitizing stations.

News

75th annual Central States Fair starts tomorow with some COVID guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Although masks aren’t required, there will be hand sanitizing stations.

Latest News

News

Nebraska troopers find military South Dakota National Guard tank abandoned on Interstate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Nebraska State Patrol says a large military tank was left sitting on a parked trailer, apparently by a trucking company that was supposed to take its owner, the South Dakota National Guard.

News

New development project is in the works in Sturgis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The city of Sturgis is planning to grow and to make that happen one project is combining the outdoors with new homes.

News

South Dakota tourism takes small hit in travel spending compared to other states

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
According to the South Dakota Department of Tourism, COVID-19 research update, tourism spending is down by 22% compared to the same time last year.

News

2 new COVID-19 deaths, 125 additional cases confirmed in South Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
State health officials say two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 as the state’s active cases continued to creep upward Thursday.

News

Man dies in crash outside of White River Wednesday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The vehicle flipped over several times and eventually caught on fire.