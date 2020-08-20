Less than 25 COVID-19 cases linked to Sturgis Rally, officials say Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed less than 25 COVID-19 cases associated with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

It’s been less than a week after the event drew 460,000 vehicles to Sturgis. Officials didn’t give specific details, though. Some cases are difficult to trace, the department sent out two notices for businesses to report if they had exposure to the infection.

The city of Sturgis is undergoing mass testing starting Aug. 21-24. The city has 1,300 test available for community members that applied.

One hundred fifty of the tests are mandatory for city employees, 400 are for Sturgis residents who worked frontline jobs like restaurant and grocery stores, while 200 are for employees of other entities who request testing and 550 are for people living in the town.

Each test cost $150 and all together will cost the City of Sturgis $195,000 which will come out of their general fund, but Ainslie believes they will be reimbursed through the CARES Act.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.