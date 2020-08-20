Tilsen faces 2 more charges from July 3 protest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Nick Tilsen, the President and CEO of the activist group NDN Collective, protested in Keystone during President Trump's visit to Mount Rushmore in July, now faces two new charges from his arrest that day.

Tilsen originally faced 5 charges, including two felonies: second degree robbery and simple assault on a public officer, Maria Gonzalez.

The robbery charge stems from the allegation that Tilsen took a shield from an officer during the protest on the road leading to Mount Rushmore.

On August 14, the state filed an amended complaint, adding two more charges: a felony charge of simple assault on another officer, Cameron Ducheneaux, and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a public officer.

Tilsen is set for a a hearing Friday morning at ten in Seventh Circuit Court.

