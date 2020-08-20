Advertisement

Hot weekend ahead, but a break from the heat next week

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We had a stretch of 90s for the last 3 days, and today we already hit 96 degrees downtown Rapid City. The hot temperatures will continue to dominate Friday and over the weekend, and we may see the upper 90s into next week. With sunshine and warmer temperatures during this time of year, we cannot rule out an isolated shower or t-storm over the hills.

Into the end of next week, we may begin to see a break from the hot and dry conditions in western South Dakota. Temperatures will begin to drop near average and even below average for this time of year. With temperatures below average toward the end of next week, we are still tracking the possibility of rain and thunderstorms in the area on Thursday. So the heat does not last forever!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hot weekend ahead, but a break from the heat next week

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Hot Again Today; Slight Chance of Thunderstorms

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

Forecast

Hot Weekend, Cooler Next Week!

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
Hot Weekend, Cooler Next Week!

Latest News

Forecast

The Heat Goes On!

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT

Forecast

Continued hot but with a Few Isolated Thundestorms

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT

Forecast

The Heat continues Wednesday!

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
We have another 7 days of 90s, then cooler air returns next week. And with the heat of the afternoons, an isolated thunderstorm could develop, but these storms would produce more lightning than rain, not good for our fire danger! With the heat, it’s always a good idea to hydrate, for you and your outdoor pets!Even when we drop back to the 80s, more typical for late August, the dry weather pattern is likely to continue.

Forecast

The Heat continues Wednesday!

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT

Forecast

More hot weather in the forecast

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast