Daylight Donuts finds center after first month of business

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Located on the corner of St. Patrick St. and St. Joesph Street, the new donut store has been open for about a month.

Daylight Donuts offers discounts to law enforcement, first responders, and military. They want to establish a teach discount that won’t be out until May, owner Ezekiel Duran said.

“Teachers are just one of the careers that we will recognize. We’re working on our calendar for future dates for holidays, observances, and other important dates, Duran said. “There are a lot of individuals in our community that work hard and it’s a small way to show support, appreciation, and recognition. We’re working on our calendar for future dates for holidays, observances, and other important dates.”

The staff of Daylight Donuts starts the day making their cake donuts and move on to raised donuts and experimenting with new flavors - such as peanut butter cup and fruity pebbles. Because they make donuts fresh daily, they’ve sold out on multiple occasions.

The owner says having a drive-thru was key to opening their business.

“The weather, we know that here in South Dakota it can be very extreme,” Duran said. “So that would help people with the inconvenience of having to get out of the car if it’s raining, hailing or even windy, the other portion is parents with little ones if they’re asleep or just a bunch of them trying to get out of the car.”

